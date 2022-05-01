Go

Floods revealed government's lacklustre approach in providing housing - Zikalala

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala addressed mourners in Pietermaritzburg at the mass funeral of six members of the Mdlalose family who were swept away in raging waters when their house collapsed.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
one hour ago

KWA-ZULU NATAL: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the deadly floodwaters which ravaged the province last month have revealed the government's lacklustre approach to providing dignified housing.

Zikalala was addressing mourners in Pietermaritzburg at the mass funeral of six members of the Mdlalose family who were swept away in raging waters when their house collapsed.

It's understood the bodies of four of the victims from the same family are still unaccounted for.

Zikalala said the government is in the process of identifying and releasing habitable and suitable land for human settlements in bid to discourage people from building near river banks.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA