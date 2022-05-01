EWN weekly wrap: New WC education MEC and what freedom means to SA

South Africa celebrated Freedom Day this week and many questioned what this means to a country with so many challenges, while the Western Cape got a new education MEC.

JOHANNESBURG - Happy Freedom Day, or is it?

On 27 April this year, the country marked 28 years since the its first democratic elections. This may be a big deal for South Africa, but we still have a lot of pressing issues to iron out to be able to properly celebrate this day. The 702, CapeTalk and EWN team asked imperative questions and started the important conversations surrounding this matter. Below are all the highlights of Freedom Day.

What is freedom, exactly? John Maytham speaks to Amanda Gouws, distinguished professor of political science and SARChI chair in gender politics at Stellenbosch University.

Relebogile Mabotja asks are there still things deemed for a certain race? Here’s that conversation.

John Perlman challenges the term “democracy” - has it lost its glow when it comes to the young people in the country? Take a listen!

Mandy Weiner invited Shenilla Mohamed - Amnesty International South Africa’s executive director - to discuss the disheartening violence shackles against women and children even after 28 years of “freedom”. Here’s the interview:

Now that Freedom Day is covered, here's other news that made headlines this week,

Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44bn

Your favourite social platform now has a new owner, multi-billionaire and owner of Tesla – Elon Musk. 702’s John Perlman spoke to Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management, to unpack what this purchase means and if at all any changes are likely to occur under this new ownership. Here’s how that conversation went:

Disability in the workspace

Clement Manyathela speaks to chairperson of South African Employers for Disability, Losh Pather, on how to address the issues confronting the integration of persons with disabilities in the workplace. Take a listen to the interview below:

Clement hopes to close the “O” gap on his Sex focus feature

Clement invited sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda to chat about why it is that heterosexual women especially do not reach orgasm and ways in which that can be done. Listen to the full interview below.

New Education MEC for the Western Cape

After the unexpected resignation of their Education MEC, Debbie Schäfer, the Western Cape government saw a bit of a reshuffle. Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Vanessa le Roux, founder of Parents for Equal Education, and David Millar, provincial chief executive officer for Naptosa, about the new MEC David Maynier and what this means for the education cluster.

Be sure to look for our weekly wrap every Sunday on EWN.