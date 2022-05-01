COVID-19: South Africa records 6,527 new cases

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases says this increase represents a 21.5 percent positivity rate also pushing our known caseload to over 3.7 million.

There are more than 42,700 active covid-19 cases in the country as 6,527 cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases says this increase represents a 21.5 percent positivity rate also pushing our known caseload to over 3.7 million.

According to last night's report, the institute says three people lost their lives in the past 48-hour count meaning that the virus has claimed - 100,363 lives.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are currently the three provinces that account for a majority of the country's caseload.

The health department says our recovery rate is at 96.2 percent while more than 34 million people have so far received their jabs