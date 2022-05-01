City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown

The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route.

CAPE TOWN- The City of Cape Town says its teams are working on repairing a water pipe that bursts in Simonstown - causing taps to run dry in parts of the area.

Although water has been restored in some parts of the city, the metro says water tankers will be made available for areas that are still affected.