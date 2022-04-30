State capture report pt4: Zuma likely influenced by Guptas when appointing Zwane

The State Capture Commission says former president Jacob Zuma was likely influenced by the Guptas when he overlooked many able and competent ANC leaders to appoint Mosebenzi Zwane as mineral resources minister in 2015.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has released the fourth instalment of the outcomes from four years of testimony about state capture during the Zuma years.

He instead argued evidence showed Zwane did not even deserve his role as an MEC in the Free State and the provincial legislature.

Zwane co-operated with the Guptas during his time in the Free State and this opened the way for him to a post at national level.

During his time as MEC for agriculture, he initiated and oversaw the Estina debacle.

And when Zwane was given the portfolio of human settlement along with the task of launching a R1 billion housing project, which Zondo described as a disgrace, as it enriched service providers while only building a few homes for the poor.

Zondo said out of the evidence heard at the commission, Zwane’s appointment also came from a need to remove Advocate Ngoako Ramathlodi as minerals minister as he consistently refused to have anything to do with the Gupta family while there was a strong connection and relationship between the notorious family and Zwane.

The former minister was instrumental in directing money towards the Guptas, some of which was used to pay for the lavish Gupta Sun City wedding.

Zondo has recommended that the former minister face prosecution.

