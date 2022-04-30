Mudslides obstruct Simonstown’s main road, motorists advised to use other routes

In the Western Cape, the main road in Simonstown is obstructed after a pipe burst on the mountainside resulting in massive mudslides on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - In the Western Cape, the main road in Simonstown is obstructed after a pipe burst on the mountainside resulting in massive mudslides on Saturday morning.

It's understood that this is by the kelp factory in the area.

According to footage of the scene, the road is filled with thick mud and a bus as well as a couple of cars are stuck.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

Meanwhile, Cape Town traffic services’ Kevin Jacobs said some roads had been closed.

He added traffic was being diverted via Colorado Road and Dido Valley Road.