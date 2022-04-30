Premier Zikalala promises to find missing Mdlalose family members

Premier Sihle Zikalala says he understands the comfort that comes with knowing where a person has buried their loved ones.

Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised the Mdlalose family in Pietermaritzburg that four of their missing relatives will be found and brought home.

He was speaking this afternoon at the funeral service of six of the Mdlalose family members who died in the devastating floods in the province.

More than four hundred people have died as a result of the floods.