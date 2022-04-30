[PICS] Have you seen the giant SQUID washed up in Cape Town beach?

Ali Paulus founder of Volunteer and Explore who took the pictures says the squid looked like it had been slashed by a boat propeller.

Have you seen the giant squid washed up on the beach at Kommetjie?

The squid was washed up in the small town outside Cape Town during the night.

The museum has collected the squid.

