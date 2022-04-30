Eskom's Makgoba hails state capture inquiry's findings into the utility

Eskom board chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba has hailed the state capture inquiry findings on Eskom as an important step in bringing those who undermined the state entity to book.

Eskom announced that it had set up a team, which included internal and external lawyers to study the report and ensure appropriate action was taken.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the fourth instalment of the report on Friday with two of its volumes focused on the happenings at Eskom.

The commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of the capture of state institutions by associates of former president Jacob Zuma.

According to evidence assessed by the commission, Zuma was central to the Gupta’s scheme to take control of key state institutions in the country.

It was through his influence that some executives at Eskom were placed on suspension, opening the way for Gupta lieutenants Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh to occupy key positions.

He was said to have interfered in the running of the board’s affairs, including securing the postponement of a February meeting in 2015 where its understood the Guptas didn’t want former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi as a participant as they felt he was longer cooperating with them.

Zuma and another close associate of his Dudu Myeni, former SAA board chairperson, were said to have also discussed a need for an inquiry into Eskom’s affairs with the intention of suspending some executives.

The commission estimated that Eskom entered into irregular contracts to the tune of R14.7 billion with entities linked to the Guptas.

The report recommended prosecutions in most instances- while also calling on the state to recoup money stolen during this period.

