Eldorado Park's electricity woes continue

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power says it is experiencing several power interruptions that have affected Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

The power utility said it had lost power supply from 12 distributors due to theft and vandalism.

City Power has been battling prolonged power outages in Eldorado Park for almost three weeks.

It was alleged these incidents took place when the Eldorado Park substation caught fire, leading to prolonged power outages in the area.

The power interruptions affected three of the city's substations, namely Nancefield, Eldorado Park, and Soweto local substation. The three form a ring of interlinked networks of distributors.

Residents recently took to the streets to voice their frustrations.

On Friday, the power utility deployed five teams to various locations to deal with the outages in the affected areas.

The utility appealed for calm and patience as technicians continued repairs.