Zuma, Gupta family failed to capture Treasury, new Zondo report reveals

Commission chairperson and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has formally handed part four of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The fourth state capture report shows that former President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family failed to capture National Treasury because of strong opposition from former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan.

In the report, Zondo has also recommended the institution of criminal charges against Rajesh Gupta for attempting to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The state capture commission has established that Rajesh Gupta wanted Mcebisi Jonas to become finance minister on the basis that he would cooperate with their demands.

In his fourth state capture report, Zondo commended Jonas and other senior officials at National Treasury for refusing to work with the Gupta family during the years of state capture.

Zondo said the country’s National Treasury nearly fell into the wrong hands during the four days in December 2015 when Nene was dismissed and replaced by Des van Rooyen as finance minister.

He says during this time, some officials at national treasury had begun sharing confidential information with members of the Gupta family.

Zondo said Zuma and the Gupta family’s attempts to capture National Treasury were thwarted when the former president was pressured to reappoint Gordhan as finance minister.