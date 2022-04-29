YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso

Busisiwe Mavuso has consistently projected her anger, rightfully so, against the ruling party which she considers singularly responsible for the Eskom crisis.

The crisis at the entity, however, almost always appears to be an anecdote in her regular criticism. If you are interested in understanding the nature of the problem, whether progress is being made in resolving it, she offers no blinding insights there. The crisis is simply a consequence of an irresponsible government and that's about the size of it.

In this simplistic narrative, much information is lost, especially because much of the energy business moves around a closed loop of high powered players, suppliers, contractors and power plant builders, engineers and technicians, politicians and executives, excluding much of the citizenry so that even blaming the ANC, a party of a million members many who could never exist in this closed energy loop, feels unsatisfactory.

The party may well loom large in her narrative as responsible for the damage at the entity. However, one wonders if she does not accord it unparalleled power that ANC can only dream of having.

Is it possible to remove the ANC from the blame list and still find a company whose current problems are embedded in its structural make-up and operating model so that all its problems were always coming?

A more informed view

According to the University of Cape Town's Nicholas Woode-Smith, Eskom's failure rests largely in "its inability and subsequent refusal to fix its price structure". He sees corruption and mismanagement as the final nail in the coffin of a problem that had been coming for many years.

This view was also shared by one of the more capable former Eskom CEOs, Brian Dames, who also lamented the dichotomy between Eskom's ambition of offering some of the cheapest electricity in the world and the reality of the cost of actually producing that electricity.

When Eskom won the 2001 _Financial Times _Power Company of the Year at the Global Energy Awards Ceremony in New York, it was on the back of its mission as stated by then chairperson of the board, John Maree "to force down the price of electricity for consumers".

At the rate of electrification of the post-94 era, sometimes at 300 000 households a year, this policy could not possibly be sustainable. According to Africa Check, only 50.9% of homes had electricity. A community survey in 2016 conducted by Statistics South Africa showed that 92.7% of South Africans were connected to electricity.

While after 1994 Maree would declare that Eskom was generating enough revenue to cover its costs and that it had the capacity to raise finance on the international markets to help finance new projects, this could not be sustained.

In 2005 Reuel Khoza, chairperson of the Eskom board, said one of the many factors that made the company successful was its commitment to good corporate governance – that it was not burdened by "a regime of crippling debt or unsustainable subsidies".

The question is, if Eskom was so cash flushed according to Maree and so well run according to Khoza, why did they not invest in energy infrastructure or maintain the existing one? Between 1991 and 2021, Eskom was only able to complete one new power station, Majuba, with an installed capacity of 4,110MW.

Eskom Failed to invest in its own future

While the 1998 White paper on Eskom correctly predicted that without new investments in power plants there would be power cuts by 2007, this prediction was not followed by a business map that would consider vital stages of the business cycle and help the company strike the right balance between growth and infrastructure. This was not the responsibility of the government but of the entity itself.

The other reason Eskom has become a failure is its inability to adapt to a changing market. The market has been changing, with different consumers requiring differentiated energy and the utility has been stuck in its ways. This lack of flexibility and unwillingness to pivot when necessary has been Eskom's biggest challenge. Not every client who requires energy must be connected to the grid.

One of the concerns of former CEO Phakamani Radebe was Eskom's inability to control expenses. Eskom seemed to already be locked into most of these expenses and irrespective of how much revenue the company was able to generate, it just could not break even. Other CEOs such Brian Molefe claimed to have tried to review these costs, particularly those attached to coal and diesel contracts but trying to get out of those contracts proved insurmountable.

Is there an end to load shedding?

Eskom predicted load shedding in 1998. It had the cash and capacity to source infrastructure funding in the marketplace and had great corporate governance controls, and was effectively debt-free. Why did it not invest in the future it predicted?

The demand for electricity expanded drastically, the cost of producing electricity became more expensive, existing power plants were stretched and the response by Eskom to all this was to sit on its loins and produce a good balance sheet every year.

A good balance sheet with tons of cash at the expense of regular maintenance and new infrastructure is a road to ruin as we saw in the broader economy in 2008. This is the equivalent of cooking books by presenting a false picture of the health of the company and its assets. That is all on Eskom, not the government.

In 2007, the republic collapsed. The first incident that signaled the beginning of what would be a painful journey of blackouts happened in Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, compromising Alec Erwin's good record as the then minister of public enterprises as he battled to describe the nature of the problem. Eskom had not invested in maintenance and that was the start of the collapse of energy infrastructure.

Way forward for Eskom

The era of Jacob Zuma as president produced a lot of chief critics and anti-government analysts. It was only natural that President Cyril Ramaphosa did what any president of a new era would do, but those critics in charge with the hope that these critics have answers.

This is the unfortunate consequence of a Zuma presidency in that it took a single bold speech against a sitting President to become a hero. Now that the hero must earn her stripes, the high-minded ideas are colliding with the hard reality and people are not measuring up.

Busisiwe and her board of four years have not met any of the many commitments they made at the beginning of their tenure. Now they are defaulting to what made them popular - being chief critics of the ruling party.

What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?

The same problem that has defeated 11 CEOs and six boards in 10 years is yet to be solved. Eskom does not generate enough revenue to cover its running costs and to expect it to maintain its infrastructure and invest in new power plants is foolhardy. This has a lot to do with its price structure and its inability to adapt to new market realities.

Eskom's business map remains unclear and it continues to react to the slightest changes in supply cycles and is yet to strike the right balance between growing demand and sustainable infrastructure.

Ultimately, like any good business, Eskom must be able to control its expenses. There is no business that can continue to be a going concern when its input costs are beyond its revenue and its spending habits is wreckless because it operates under the cover of the State.

Eskom is a monopoly, it makes no sense that it is running at such huge losses.

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko