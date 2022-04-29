What women really want: Top traits the fairer sex want in their man

On Kfm Mornings, Darren presented the team with a list of what women want in a man, and asked for their thoughts.

Darren has unofficially crowned Sibs as Kfm Mornings' expert on single people, so when he came across a list of what women found attractive in a man, he wanted her input.

In his opinion, the women who took the survey to create this list may have been too shy to provide superficial answers upfront.

Why? Because the traits in the top 10 list included things like honesty, a good sense of humour, and kindness, but when it came to numbers 11-20, answers like good-looking, wealthy, and own their own property popped up.

Whilst Darren thought the two should be swapped around, with the more superficial things being a better representation of what women actually want, Sibs and Sherlin felt that the original top 10 were necessary for long-term relationships to survive.

Listen to the full conversation below and decide for yourself.

This article first appeared on KFM : What women really want: Top traits the fairer sex want in their man