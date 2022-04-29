We were all surprised by Adv Teffo's arrest, we want answers - General Mawela

Gauteng provincial police commissioner General Elias Mawela says he is meeting with the investigating officer to get clarity on the arrest.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner General Elias Mawela says he does not know why Advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Teffo is the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. It is reported that Teffo was arrested for failing to make a court appearance in January on a trespassing charge.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mawela says he has a meeting with the investigating officer to learn more about the charges.

For now, I don't know exactly what is the charges, what I have learnt is what is in the media that there was a warrant of arrest. The information I got is not adequate for me to say it with confidence. General Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial police commissioner

When this thing broke out, all of us were caught with a surprise, we didn't know about this. I want the case docket and warrant of arrest. General Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial police commissioner

He (investigating officer) said he executed the warrant of arrest and what I saw on TV was that it was executed on the court and I asked if it was necessary for us to do it there in court. I still want to meet with them. General Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial police commissioner

Listen to the full interview below:

