Ukraine ambassador to SA: Russian invasion to impact Africa financially

Abravitova was the guest speaker at a Waterfront rotary breakfast meeting in Cape Town on Friday.

In this video grab from a handout footage taken and released by the the National Police of Ukraine on 9 March 2022, people are helped out of a damaged building of a children's hospital following a Russian air strike in the southeastern city of Mariupol. Picture: Handout/ National Police of Ukraine/AFP
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova said the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will have far-reaching implications for Africa.

She warns those who'll be hardest hit by these increases caused by the conflict are the poor.

“The danger for African countries is that the affected society will not be the richest ones but those who are underprivileged.

“It is important but not everyone realises this; in Africa, 25% of the countries are dependent on different international funds. Ukraine also needs a lot of assistance and that would take a lot of funds from these countries.”

