Ukraine ambassador to SA: Russian invasion to impact Africa financially

CAPE TOWN - Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova said the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will have far-reaching implications for Africa.

Abravitova was the guest speaker at a Waterfront rotary breakfast meeting in Cape Town on Friday.

She warns those who'll be hardest hit by these increases caused by the conflict are the poor.

“The danger for African countries is that the affected society will not be the richest ones but those who are underprivileged.

“It is important but not everyone realises this; in Africa, 25% of the countries are dependent on different international funds. Ukraine also needs a lot of assistance and that would take a lot of funds from these countries.”