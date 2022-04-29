Twin toddlers burn to death after candle sets home on fire in Boksburg

The City of Ekhuruleni on Friday said when firefighters arrived at the scene on Thursday night the home was engulfed in flames and neighbours were trying to extinguish the blaze with buckets of water.

JOHANNESBURG - Twin toddlers have burnt to death after their home caught fire in Boksburg.

The 15-month-old boy and girl were declared dead on the scene.

Ekurhuleni emergency services' William Ntladi said: “The mother walked out of the shack to go and attend to some other matters in the main house, leaving the two toddlers with the lit candle. She was alerted by members of the public to say there is a shack that has been burning. The scene has been handed over to the South African Police Service who were at the scene to conduct further investigations.”