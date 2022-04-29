Tribunal finds company guilty of inflating prices on face masks for SAPS

JOHANNESBURG - A company that supplied the South African Police Service (SAPS) with face masks has been found guilty of inflating prices to more than R16 million.

The tribunal found that during the hard lockdown in April 2020, Tsutsumani Business Enterprises, charged the SAPS over R16 million for the bulk supply of 500,000 surgical face masks.

The SAPS lodged a complaint with the Competition Commission concerning excessive pricing.

The company charged the police R32.50 per mask with an estimation that it earned about R5.3 million in excessive profits.