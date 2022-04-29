Throwing forward: Siya Kolisi invests in youth through rugby to empower them

The first clinic was held in Durban and the young women and men received a motivation talk from the country’s finest rugby players, including Kolisi himself.

JOHANNESBURG - Siya Kolisi is giving back by building the next generation of rugby players through a clinic to help upskill and empower them.

The Kolisi Foundation said investing in the youth through rugby is one of the reasons the foundation was established.