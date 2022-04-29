Go

Throwing forward: Siya Kolisi invests in youth through rugby to empower them

The first clinic was held in Durban and the young women and men received a motivation talk from the country’s finest rugby players, including Kolisi himself.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi celebrates after victory in the third rugby union Test match between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 7 August 2021. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Siya Kolisi is giving back by building the next generation of rugby players through a clinic to help upskill and empower them.

The Kolisi Foundation said investing in the youth through rugby is one of the reasons the foundation was established.

