Some Strandfontein residents oppose relocation of murder accused ex-cop to area

Richard Smith, who worked as a court orderly at the Piketberg Magistrate's Court, was arrested after allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in front of her loved ones in January.

CAPE TOWN - Some Strandfontein residents have spoken out against the possible relocation of a former police officer accused of murder to their community.

He appeared in the same court on Thursday where the chairperson of the Strandfontein community policing forum took to the stand to testify.

Smit provided his brother's residential address in Strandfontein in the event that he was granted bail.

However, the CPF's Sandy Schuter testified that residents were not consulted about his possible relocation to their community.

The community has since started an online petition to oppose bail and inform the court that the accused was not allowed in Strandfontein as residents were already dealing with high crime levels.

Schuter told the court that Strandfontein had become a dumping ground and further claimed that she had heard residents making threats over the accused's planned move into the area.

Smit's lawyer has requested time to consult with his client and contact his relatives who live at the address provided.

The case has been postponed to 17 May.