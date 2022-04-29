SAA appoints John Lamola as new CEO

SAA said that outgoing CEO Thomas Kgokolo requested that his contract not be renewed after a year in the leading position.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has appointed a new chief executive officer as Thomas Kgokolo prepares to leave the airline at the end of the month.

John Lamola will take on the role of executive chairperson and CEO from 1 May.

SAA said that Kgokolo requested that his contract not be renewed after a year in the leading position.



He was brought into the company to oversee its smooth transition after business rescue proceedings.

SAA is being operated through a strategic equity partnership between government and Takatso Consortium.