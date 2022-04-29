Ramaphosa receives fourth instalment of state capture report

The fourth instalment deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the fourth instalment of the report into state capture.

The Presidency confirmed its receipt on Friday.

This instalment is made up of four volumes, with six themes, including the attempted capture at National Treasury, EOH Holdings, the City of Johannesburg, Eskom and the Free State asbestos debacle which resulted in businessman Edwin Sodi and former Free State premier and now-suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule facing corruption charges.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to deliver the fifth and final instalment of the report by mid-June after the High Court in Pretoria extended his deadline by six weeks.

READ: State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol I

State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol I by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

READ: State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol II

State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol II by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

READ: State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol III

State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol III by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

READ: State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol IV

State Capture Commission Report Part IV Vol IV by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd