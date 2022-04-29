Public Protector finds no irregularities in the awarding of PPE tender

Mkhwebane said following investigations into the 2020 tender, her office could not find evidence that there was nepotism or undue processes followed by the department contrary to various allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says there are no irregularities in the awarding of a R932 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Limpopo Health Department.

She delivered a number of investigative reports on Friday afternoon on the findings into irregularities in the appointment of staff, improper appointment of members of a tribunal and irregularities in public procurement processes.

Mkhwebane said a probe into the multimillion rand tender irregularity allegations in Limpopo was triggered by a newspaper article by Daily Dispatch.

She said the investigation looked into whether due process was followed, whether there was nepotism, and whether other service providers suffered in the awarding of the tender.

“We could not find any evidence indicating that the MEC and HOD had any influence in the awarding of PPE tenders, even though there’s evidence that indicates that some of the service providers are related to the politicians concerned and the senior officials concerned. We could not find evidence to prove that alleged possible influence in the procurement processes.”

But she has found that some of the listed companies which were believed to have been awarded the tenders are politically-connected.