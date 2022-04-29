Phaahla: Mechanism being put in place to ensure aid reaches flood-hit citizens

Health Minister Joe Phaahla, led a Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster briefing on Thursday on government's response to the devastation that hit KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities have been prioritised during relief efforts in flood-stricken communities across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This is according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who on Thursday led a Social Protection, Community and Human Development Cluster briefing on government's response to the devastation that hit the two provinces earlier this month.

On 18 April, President Cyril Rampaphosa announced cabinet's decision to declare a national state of disaster.

Phaahla discussed the role of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities during relief interventions and said that it was focusing specifically on the poorest of the poor who'd lost the little they had during the disaster.

"People who are already disadvantaged have been made worse in terms of access to food, so the poorest of the poor are the most affected in terms of lack of access to food, water and sanitation, so this department is working with other departments that have also been attending to this matters," Minister Phaahla said.

The minister said that the department was working hand-in-hand with officials from the Department of Social Development.

"The issue of sanitary pads and other basic equipment, plans are in advance in terms of ensuring that these donations reach people that are displaced, especially deserving women and girls," the minister said.

He said that a distribution mechanism was being put in place to ensure that those in dire need could urgently access goods and services.

"The department is also working with the office of the premier monitoring accessibility of services because it is very easy for some of the most vulnerable people can be left behind. Also what is important is to monitor in the shelters that the women and the young girls are safe so that there is no additional challenges of abuse," he explained.