North West ANC says recent murder of member undermines efforts to stablise party

The ANC member was shot dead outside the Mothotlung Community Hall near Brits where the party was holding a meeting earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC's) interim provincial committee in the North West said it views the recent killing of Ofentse Nkomo as an attack on efforts to stabilise the party in the province.

The two masked assailants behind the attack are yet to be arrested and the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

The North West ANC interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomani Chauke visited 38-year-old Nkomo’s family in Mothotlung on Thursday to convey his condolences.

Chauke said Nkomo’s death undermines the committee’s success in stemming factional intolerance and political violence since it intervened in the province.

“One of the things that we’ve done was to unite this province. This ugly head that is rising now of violence that is unleashed at the level of our meetings is quite disappointing.”

He said some in the party may be unsettled by efforts to root out corruption and align regional structures ahead of the provincial conference, but they will not fold.

Chauke also conveyed his well-wishes to the woman who was struck by a stray bullet during the attack.