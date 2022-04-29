Mkhwebane gives City of Johannesburg 30 days to rectify irregular billing

Mkhwebane said this is to remedy the maladministration by the city where a client through City Power and Joburg Water was billed improperly.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given the City of Johannesburg 30 working days to rectify accounts that have been irregularly billed.

Mkhwebane said this was to remedy the maladministration by the city where a client through City Power and Joburg Water was billed improperly.

Mkhwebane briefed the media on the release of findings on a number of investigations into irregularities in the appointment of staff, improper appointment of members of a tribunal and irregularities in public procurement processes.

The client had requested services for the repair of water leakages and electricity and the public protector said it had been found that the bill was too high.

Mkhwebane instructed the city of Johannesburg's acting manager Floyd Brink to rectify the situation.

“To retrain on the City of Johannesburg service delivery ethos, including the Batho Pele principles, ensure that the City of Johannesburg staff are trained or retrained on the Consumer Protection Act, Municipal Finance Management Act, Municipal Systems Act and the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.”