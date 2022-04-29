KZN residents displaced by deadly floods seek shelter after homes swept away

Thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents have been displaced by the torrential floods earlier this month and are now being housed in community halls and shelters around the province.

At Truro Hall in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke to some of those devastated by the floods.

Some six families, amounting to around 32 men, women and children, are being housed at Truro Hall – a community hall usually used for weddings, funerals and the likes.

Among them is Malapho Mohlakwana whose home in the nearby Nkululeko informal settlement collapsed on 13 April. She and her husband have been at the hall since.

Mohlakwana said that while they had lost everything, she was just happy to be alive.

"We lost a lot of things - our clothes, everything for the house, our cupboards and furniture. And all the beds are going with the water. I just thank God because other people, they died."

She said she was eager to return to a home of her own.

"The house is better because if we are inside here, we are not happy. Shame, you know when you not home, you cook all for the older people; or the children, you ask ‘don’t do that, don’t do this,'" she explained.