Jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo airport resolved, says Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reassured airlines across the country that the shortage of jet fuel at Or Tambo International Airport has been resolved.

This came after the country’s largest airport experienced shortages, causing at least one airline, US United Airlines to reportedly cancel flights over the weekend.

This is partially due to the floods that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal damaging transport infrastructure which affected the jet fuel supply chain from Durban to Johannesburg.

Mbalula said the issue was resolved after a meeting with the mineral resources ministry and Airports Company South Africa.