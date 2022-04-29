Interest in skateboarding growing at SA schools

Since skateboarding was included as an Olympic sport, several prominent schools have contacted the organisation with the intention to offer it as a mainstream sport.

JOHANNESBURG - Roller Sport South Africa, the federation governing skateboarding in the country, has plans afoot to stimulate interest in the sport.

Since skateboarding was included as an Olympic sport, several prominent schools have contacted the organisation with the intention to offer it as a mainstream sport. According to former Roller Sport SA president and current secretary, Wendy Gila, more and more schools are building skating facilities on their yards.

Gila on Friday said in the lead up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the first where skateboarding was an event, many countries - including South Africa - were left behind because no formal structures were in place for the development of the sport.

Big changes are being planned from governance, training and nutrition to high performance. A major focus going forward will be the education and grading of coaches to support the athletes, who otherwise would have to train themselves.

“We are working hard on the coaching and the judging side of it [skateboarding] and then of course the competitors from now on, I see going a totally new level,” said Gila.

The national body is launching a programme in Soweto on 14 May this year to help create a clear pathway for young skateboarders to reach the Olympic Games.

Gauteng Sports Arts and Culture MEC Dawn Hlophe is expected to attend the event at the Nike Skate Park. But Gila warned that changes aren’t going to happen overnight.

Since the addition of skateboarding under Roller Sports SA’s umbrella, they haven’t received extra funding from the sports ministry, putting a strain on an already tight budget.

RSSA hopes that the government, National Lotteries Board and corporates get on board to help grow the sport.