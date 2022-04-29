Intercape calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in attacks on long-distance bus sector

The bus company said that in the space of 13 months, there had been more than 150 recorded violent events including shootings, arson attacks and incidents of rock-throwing directed at the long-distance coach industry.

CAPE TOWN - Intercape has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene following a spate of attacks on long-distance vehicles and staff members.

The bus company said that in the latest incident one of its drivers died after being shot outside Intercape's Cape Town depot.

Western Cape police have confirmed the shooting involving the driver.

Intercape said that the 35-year-old husband and father of two from Lower Crossroads was shot three times on Monday and underwent emergency surgery.

It said that in a number of these attacks, employees and passengers had suffered serious injuries.

In a statement, Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said that they had been pleading with authorities to act urgently before innocent people were killed but now it's too late.

He said that they had been left devastated by their colleague's murder.