After KZN disaster, Dlamini-Zuma wants people relocated from flood-prone areas

KWAZULU-NATAL - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has highlighted the importance of educating local communities about what to do and what not to do during floods and heavy rains like those recently seen in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said that as the province started to rebuild, the focus must be on relocating people who lived in flood-prone areas.

"We can't resettle people where they were, they have to be removed, especially those whose homes were washed away and so on because they'll be washed away again. So it's very important as we build back, that we do that better," the minister said.

Dlamini-Zuma added that educating communities about safety protocols was crucial.

"We are working with communities, with mayors, with councillors because there must be a standard that when a disaster warning comes, it means that A, B, C, D, it means that you can't do this and this and this, you must do this and this and that," she explained.