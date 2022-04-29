Fourth state capture report takes aim at high level players in prosecution tally

The state capture commission has released its finding on Eskom, with former officials found to have used their powers to benefit consultancy firm Trillian.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of names have been recommended for prosecution in the fourth state capture report that was officially handed over to the Presidency by commission secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, on Friday.

They include former top Eskom officials and those implicated in various projects in the Free State.

Former president Jacob Zuma is also implicated along with former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and various other officials.

Brian Molefe, Anoj Signh and Matshelo Koko all benefitted and were recommended for prosecution.

It's also recommended that the 2014 Eskom board be investigated for failing to exercise its fiduciary duties.

The deal with the Optimum coal mine also needs to investigated for criminal prosecution.

R14.7 billion in Eskom contracts were affected.

FREE STATE HOUSIG PROJECTS

With regards to the Free State asbestos project, the commission heard evidence regarding the Estina asbestos tender and the Free State housing project.

The Free State Housing project is described as a dismal failure.

Then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane has been outlined as being at the centre of this.

Zwane and other officials must also be investigated for prosecution.

Ace Magashule is already facing charges in court.

And there were attempts to capture the national treasury, which failed due to the intervention of then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and thereafter Pravin Gordhan.

Testimony by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was also accepted.

The report also deals with companies EOH, Alexkor, among others.

