Fourth instalment of state capture report expected to be released on Friday

The Presidency on Thursday said the report will be published shortly after it received it from the secretary of the commission on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The extent of state capture at the National Treasury is expected to be laid bare on Friday, 29 April 2022, as the fourth instalment of the Zondo report is scheduled to be released.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Treasury was central to the fight against state capture.

During his appearance before the state capture commission in August last year, Ramaphosa told Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that officials at National Treasury fought back against state capture by avoiding confrontation with alleged perpetrators.

He told the commission that efforts to reverse the damage took effect once he became president.

The fourth installation of the state capture commission report also deals with eight topics including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

Zondo is expected to deliver the fifth and final instalment of the report by mid-June after the High Court in Pretoria extended his deadline by six weeks.