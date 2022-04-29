Defence lawyer arrested during Meyiwa trial, Malesela Teffo, faces more charges

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday after a warrant of arrest was actioned for him at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says defence lawyer Advocate Malesela Teffo has several pending cases against him that are being consolidated by officials.

He was apprehended after representing four of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.

He is facing charges of trespassing and common assault.

He was released on R 10,000 bail.

The magistrate lambasted Teffo for failing to appear before the court in February and said as an advocate of the high court he should know better.

But, as the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said, it seemed this wasn’t Teffo's first brush with the law.

“So now in these dockets of trespassing and assault then the accused decided to contravene the court order which barred him from entering the premises of SAPS’s provincial office as well as the bail conditions that were set when he was first released on bail of the amount of R1,500 on the first case of July 2020. So now these charges are then added to the dockets that are before the court.”

Ultimately it was ruled that it was in the interests of justice that Teffo be granted bail as he was afforded an opportunity to prepare his case.