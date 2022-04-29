Go

Defence lawyer arrested during Meyiwa trial, Malesela Teffo, granted bail

Teffo is the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Advocate Malesela Teffo appears in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on 29 April 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Defence advocate, Malesela Teffo, has been granted bail of R10,000 by the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court.

This after a Hollywood-style arrest in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday for failing to appear in court in January on a charge of trespassing.

Teffo made his way into the dock wearing the exact same attire he wore when he was apprehended on Thursday.

Once proceedings got under way, the State handed the valid warrant of arrest to Magistrate Bramdhaw, telling him that they did not oppose bail.

They did, however, suggest R5,000 bail because this was the advocate’s second warrant of arrest on this matter.

Magistrate Bramdhaw considered this and ruled that R10,000 was befitting.

Teffo will return to the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on 27 May.

