Cele calls on Kliptown residents to act within law when protecting themselves

The minister was speaking during a crime prevention imbizo in the area on Thursday.

KLIPTOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on Kliptown residents to act within the law when they protect themselves.

The minister was speaking during a crime prevention imbizo in the area on Thursday.



His comments were not welcomed by the community.

Angry residents who showed up in their numbers told the minister that they have had enough of crime in the area

The minister told the community of Pimville and Kliptown that he was not at the community to rally their support but instead that he was at the imbizo to enforce the law and protect the community.

“At no stage did we say communities cannot rise and defend themselves, but at no stage will communities do that outside the law,” Minister Cele said.

Cele warned the community of Kliptown that they should mobilise and fight crime but they had to it within the ambit of the law.