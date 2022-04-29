ANC's step aside policy will be continuously developed - Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile Mashatile said that the resolution was a living document that would be amended when there was a need to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s step aside resolution will continuously be developed by the party.

This is according to its treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, as he and other officials are tasked with searching for loopholes.

On Thursday, at a post-national executive committee (NEC) media briefing, Mashatile told journalists that the resolution was a living document that would be amended when there was a need to do so.

The ANC’s NEC has now decided that those implicated by the contentious 2017 resolution can no longer avail themselves to contest for leadership positions.

The ANC, much like its government, said that it was now listening to the people.

It recognised that many were unhappy with how it carried itself. At the same time, it’s also trying to make sense of its own attempts to renew the party along with its contentious step aside resolution.

Mashatile said that the NEC was acting with the ANC’s interests in mind: "We have to make difficult decisions that affect your friends in the organisation, your comrades, but the ANC must come first."

While the first draft of the resolution was benchmarked against the ANC constitution, the party now recognises that attempts to preserve both had led to some ambiguity.

Mashatile said that top officials were working to clear the confusion: "The ANC said, the officials of the ANC must go back to the document and look at it carefully again."

He said that those affected by the resolution have opportunities to get their matters reviewed.