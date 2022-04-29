ANC NEC doesn't want task team convenor leading women's league - Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that party leaders believed this would be better.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) doesn’t want the convener and coordinator of its women's league task team to have an interest in leading the structure.

This is a different position to provinces like Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape where leaders remained in charge when the NEC turned executives into task teams.

During Thursday’s post-NEC briefing, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that party leaders believed this would be better.

He also insisted that the women's league was not technically disbanded but that its term of office had long lapsed and that the party would assist it to hold an elective conference in the next four months.

Members of the task team will be announced soon and Mashatile said that some leaders would be retained.

"They didn’t say all of them, but they said it would be good to have people who are already working," he said.

Mashatile, who is also ANC acting secretary-general, said that it was Bathabile Dlamini's own decision to appear before the party's integrity commission.

The women's league's former president was found guilty of perjury and paid a fine, which helped her avoid being affected by the contentious step aside resolution.

Mashatile said that he spoke to Dlamini about her fate: "But she is a public figure. There are people who think this has brought the ANC to disrepute but I abided by her own decision to appear before the integrity commission."