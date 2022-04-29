Go

Advocate Teffo, arrested at Meyiwa murder trial, makes first court appearance

Teffo, who is representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, was apprehended in court on Thursday after the soccer star's 2014 murder trial was adjourned.

Advocate Malesela Teffo appears in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on 29 April 2022. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo has appeared before the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

It’s understood that the matter relates to a trespassing incident which he failed to appear in court for earlier this year.

HeTeffo spent the night right next door at the Hillbrow Police Station after his instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane failed to secure him police bail.

On Friday, the State will tell the court whether or not it will oppose to the advocate being released on bail.

If they oppose, Teffo’s lawyers said that they were ready to approach the High Court on an urgent basis.

