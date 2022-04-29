Advocate Teffo, arrested at Meyiwa murder trial, makes first court appearance
Teffo, who is representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, was apprehended in court on Thursday after the soccer star's 2014 murder trial was adjourned.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo has appeared before the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday morning.
It’s understood that the matter relates to a trespassing incident which he failed to appear in court for earlier this year.
Adv Teffo makes his way into the dock at the Hillbrow magistrates court in the very same clothes he wore yesterday. @motso_modise asks him how he is doing. #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/ljIZaNg2H5EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2022
HeTeffo spent the night right next door at the Hillbrow Police Station after his instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane failed to secure him police bail.
On Friday, the State will tell the court whether or not it will oppose to the advocate being released on bail.
If they oppose, Teffo’s lawyers said that they were ready to approach the High Court on an urgent basis.
