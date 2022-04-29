Advocate Teffo, arrested at Meyiwa murder trial, makes first court appearance

Teffo, who is representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, was apprehended in court on Thursday after the soccer star's 2014 murder trial was adjourned.

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo has appeared before the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Teffo, who is representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, was apprehended in court on Thursday after the soccer star's 2014 murder trial was adjourned.

It’s understood that the matter relates to a trespassing incident which he failed to appear in court for earlier this year.