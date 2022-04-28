Zondo granted extension to deliver final instalment of state capture report

Zondo had approached the court earlier this month for the extension of the deadline, citing difficulty in completing the report.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has granted Chief Justice Raymond Zondo a six-week extension to deliver the fifth and final instalment of the report into allegations of state capture.

There was no opposition to the extension.

The extension of the deadline to deliver the fifth and final state capture commission report will be welcomed by the Zondo Commission, which has been under pressure to deliver the fourth instalment.

However, part four of the report is still expected to be released on Friday.

This section covers eight topics and spans over 1,100 pages.

It deals with findings on the capture of Eskom and the Treasury, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

Part four will be delivered formally to the president first on Friday.