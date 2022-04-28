Zondo back in court seeking extension to deliver final state capture report

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo lodged an application for the extension earlier this month, saying in his papers that he and his team were having difficulties in completing the final chapters.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's application for an extension to deliver the state capture commission of inquiry's final report, is scheduled to be argued in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

Zondo lodged an application for the extension earlier this month, saying in his papers that he and his team were having difficulties in completing the final chapters.

A fourth instalment of the report is expected to be released in the coming days.

But Chief Justice Zondo, in his papers, said that while a lot of ground had been covered, he and his team had not been able to complete all the remaining topics - including the SABC, Prasa, the Waterkloof landing saga, the State Security Agency and the Estina dairy farm scandal.

He added that they would not be able to cover all of this by the end of April, which was the current deadline.

Zondo is now asking for an extension to mid-June.