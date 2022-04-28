With deadline looming, Winde worried as WC lags behind in census count

Premier Alan Winde is concerned the province is still lagging too far behind the rest of the country.

Premier Alan Winde is concerned that the province is still lagging too far behind the rest of the country.

StatsSA said that the Western Cape's count stood at about 55%, while the average number counted in the rest pf country was sitting at 87%.

Winde warned that if residents did not get counted, the province would be perceived to have a lower population than it actually had despite significant population growth.

He said that this will have a direct impact on budget allocations: “It is really important that people are counted because it is our planning tool, budgeting tool. That is how we receive funding from National Treasury.”

Winde said that the process has been plagued by numerous issues: "It’s a range of issues. In the discussion that we had with them, at the moment, we have 2,000 counting officials from Limpopo in the Western Cape."