Western arms deliveries a threat to European security: Kremlin

"The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

FILE: An Ukranian soldier patrols in an armoured vehicle a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on 2 April 2022, where the town's mayor said 280 people had been buried in a mass grave and that the town is littered with corpses. Picture: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said Thursday that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were dangerous for European security.

Peskov was responding to comments made by Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday, calling on Kyiv's allies to "ramp up" military production, including tanks and planes, to help Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the east, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and Nato.

