Western arms deliveries a threat to European security: Kremlin

"The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said Thursday that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were dangerous for European security.

"The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov was responding to comments made by Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday, calling on Kyiv's allies to "ramp up" military production, including tanks and planes, to help Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the east, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and Nato.