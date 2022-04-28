WATCH: Woman walks out on partner after proposal at McDonald's

A man was left a bit red-faced after his partner turned down his marriage proposal and walked out on him at a busy McDonald's in a Sandton mall.

JOHANNESBURG - A man was left a bit red-faced after his partner turned down his marriage proposal and walked out on him at a busy McDonald's in a Sandton mall.

The incident was captured on video and posted by Twitter user Madame_Fossette and has gone viral.

In the video, the man's partner is at the head of a queue at the fast food restaurant putting in an order when other patrons can suddenly be seen and heard cheering.

Her partner can be seen holding a little grey box out to her.

The woman is a bit taken aback but then she shakes her head, says a few choice words to her partner and then walks away.

The man is left standing with his ring, their shopping trolley and the little boy with them.