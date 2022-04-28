Go

WATCH: Woman walks out on partner after proposal at McDonald's

A man was left a bit red-faced after his partner turned down his marriage proposal and walked out on him at a busy McDonald's in a Sandton mall.

A screengrab of a man proposing to his partner at a McDonald's at a Sandton mall.
A screengrab of a man proposing to his partner at a McDonald's at a Sandton mall.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man was left a bit red-faced after his partner turned down his marriage proposal and walked out on him at a busy McDonald's in a Sandton mall.

The incident was captured on video and posted by Twitter user Madame_Fossette and has gone viral.

In the video, the man's partner is at the head of a queue at the fast food restaurant putting in an order when other patrons can suddenly be seen and heard cheering.

Her partner can be seen holding a little grey box out to her.

The woman is a bit taken aback but then she shakes her head, says a few choice words to her partner and then walks away.

The man is left standing with his ring, their shopping trolley and the little boy with them.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA