Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.
CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns sealed a fifth consecutive league title with a 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday night.
The point against Stellenbosch moves Sundowns to 58 points on the league table with a 13-point margin over Royal AM in second. Stellenbosch move up to sixth place on 39 points.
The league title victory also sees Sundowns claim a 12th PSL title. Sundowns are on course for a treble, having already claimed the MTN8 title. They face Royal AM in a Nedbank Cup semifinal clash on Saturday.
In other results on Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates were held to a 0-0 draw by Chippa United while Kaizer Chiefs were sunk by 2-1 by Golden Arrows.
Pirates now sit in fourth place on 40 points, a point above Chiefs in fifth, who have a game in hand.