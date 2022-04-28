Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State objects defence’s line of questioning The five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 are back in the dock on Thursday morning. Senzo Meyiwa

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has started proceedings by objecting to the defence’s line of questioning. The five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 are back in the dock on Thursday morning. The attorney for four of the men was expected to continue with his cross-examination of sergeant Thabo Mosia but instead started by submitting heads of argument on their objections. #SenzoMeyiwatrial Sgt Mosia is ready to continue with his testimony but first state prosecutor George Baloyi starts by objecting to the current line of cross examination by Adv Teffo. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/5OsOYorCyQ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2022

Meyiwa was murdered at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

In a surprise move, the State advocate George Baloyi has started proceedings addressing the court on the cross-examination by advocate Malesela Teffo earlier this week, who represents accused one to four.

“As indicated, the State objects against the current line of cross-examination that traverses issues that Mosia did not testify about.”

He said Teffo’s questioning of State witness Mosia does not seek to achieve the objectives that it should.

“We make the point that the primary purpose of the cross-examination is to is to elicit information from a weakness, which will be helpful to counsel’s case or cross-examiner’s case.”

Baloyi wants parts of Mosia’s testimony to be removed from the record, saying they will not assist the court when making its final decision.