SABC appoints Moshoeshoe Monare as head of news to replace axed Magopeni

He takes over from Phathiswa Magopeni, who was axed from the post after she was found guilty of misconduct by the public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Moshoeshoe Monare as the group executive for news and current affairs.

The SABC announced his appointment on Thursday morning.

Monare’s appointment is with effect from 1 June 2022.