Ramaphosa: Citizens have right to question our freedom but we have come far

On Wednesday, the country marked 28 years since all South Africans were allowed to the vote.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to acknowledge the bitterness and skepticism many South Africans have come to feel about Freedom Day.

On Wednesday, the country marked 28 years since all South Africans were allowed to vote.

Speaking at a gathering in Mpumalanga, Ramaphosa said: “We are not where we want to be and many people today will be asking, ‘what is this freedom worth?’ Yes, they are right to ask themselves that question. But we have achieved much.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema couldn't resist bringing up the land issue during the party's Freedom Day event in Soweto on Wednesday.

He said: “Under the EFF government, everyone will be allocated a piece and that piece of land will be expropriated from the white man and given to black people to use.

Malema also added the judiciary was at risk of being captured: “These people want to destroy our judiciary and with no judiciary, there is no South Africa. They wan to destroy our country; they want to destroy the little we have and want to destroy our Constitution by capturing the judiciary. We must defend the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen led the party's Freedom Day celebrations in Gqanqu Village in the Eastern Cape.

He's accused government of wasting millions while people are starving in rural areas: “We are losing over 7,000 children under the age of 5 every year to malnutrition. It’s unconscionable that children die in South Africa to hunger, while we spend over R1.4 billion on parties, accommodation catering for ministers.”