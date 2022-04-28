Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa sold one of his Ankole cows for a whooping R2.1 million.

The demand for the Ankole Cattle is increasing in South Africa and breeders have been selling the cattle for millions.

The breed, which was introduced over 600 years ago in Central Africa, can now be found in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and parts of Tanzania.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ubhejane Wildlife owner and breeder Anton de Swardt about these cows.

There are very few of them in South Africa. It is really a question of supply and demand. The Ankole has an amazing look about them and an amazing manner about them. Anton de Swardt, Owner - Ubhejane Wildlife

There are just over a thousand of these cattle in the country. We are only 34 registered stud breeders. It is the supply and demand that drives the prices. Anton de Swardt, Owner - Ubhejane Wildlife

Besides its breathtaking looks, the Ankole cattle are renowned for their lean meat and excellent milk quality.

