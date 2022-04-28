More than 1,000 people homeless as Mabuyane reveals extent of EC flood damage

The areas hardest hit include the Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and OR Tambo districts.

CAPE TOWN - The extent of flood damage in the Eastern Cape has been revealed by the premier.

Among the deceased is a 10-year-old boy from the Ngxongweni village in Port St Johns, who drowned while crossing a flooded river.

More than 1,000 people have been left homeless or had their properties damaged by adverse weather in the Eastern Cape over the past few weeks.

Over 55 villages are without water and electricity supply due to damaged infrastructure, while 10 schools and 12 health facilities have also been damaged.

Officials are concerned that damage to agricultural infrastructure in some regions will negatively affect this year's harvest and agricultural yields, adding to an already existing strain on food prices.

One hundred and seventy roads, most of them rural, have been destroyed, disconnecting communities from towns and critical services like schools and hospitals.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that an inter-ministerial committee is expected to visit the province in the next few days to conduct further assessments and mobilise support for communities.