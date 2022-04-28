More people testing for COVID-19 as cases rise - NICD

The Health Department said that 30,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that more people had been testing in recent days as cases continue to show an upward trajectory.

The number of new positive results reported on Wednesday evening was 6,372.

Three deaths have been recorded in the last 48 hours.